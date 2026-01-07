A new era of shopping: How AI algorithms are reshaping brand choice

Artificial intelligence has a pivotal role in our lives, but the retail landscape has shifted from search optimization to the selection process. The uptake of AI is forcing a wide variety of industries into a rapid transition.

It has been observed that a quarter of consumers used generative AI shopping tools in 2025, and a further 31% plan to adopt them in the future.

Dreen Yang, the Global Consumer Products and Retail Lead at Capgemini, said: “Brands must move beyond being optimized for search to being optimized for selection.”

He further explained that success is entirely dependent on being chosen by algorithms, not just found by consumers.

Shoppers can use AI to make purchases through a chatbot

Shoppers can apply AI in distinct ways: purchasing directly through a chatbot, using algorithms for advice, or authorizing virtual assistants to spend money on their behalf.

OpenAI has plans to allow US users to purchase goods from Etsy, Shopify, and Walmart through ChatGPT.

Meanwhile, other companies such as Amazon have proven more aggressive in blocking OpenAI crawlers by restricting access to its product listings.

Data from Capgemini demonstrated that 63% of surveyed consumers want generative AI to provide hyper-personalized shopping content; however, concerns regarding the technology persist.

In fact, 71% of respondents expressed worry over how generative AI utilizes their personal information.

How to write Prompts that appeal to AI bots

Recent reports suggest that retailers must adapt to the new age of shopping or risk being left behind. To improve traction with AI bots, firms must provide machine-readable data that continuously refreshes with detailed product specifications. AI tools are more likely to suggest companies that provide deep context, as it is easier for the bot to determine an item’s relevance to the shopper.

According to Euro News, the continued popularity of chatbot shopping depends on various factors, with the most critical being advertising.

As shopping assistants become more densely populated with adverts, consumer trust in their recommendation will likely decline.

Pivotal for the adaption of tech to the consumer preferences

Given the firm’s own AI offerings, it is pivotal to align the technology with consumer preferences.

Brands are providing distinct shopping experiences: some users prefer to explore independently, while others opt for step-by-step recommendations guided by AI tools.

Nonetheless, transparency and control around this technology are pivotal as the majority of shoppers want strict boundaries on digital assistants- such as spending caps-and 63% want the ability to approve or dismiss purchases initiated by AI.