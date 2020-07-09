close
Thu Jul 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
July 9, 2020

Sugar probe

Newspost

 
July 9, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan's recently approved investigation, through accountability organizations, against the sugar industry based on the Sugar Forensic Commission Report showed that the sugar cartel is involved in a multibillion-rupee scam, including tax evasion, fake exports, money laundering, default on loans, corporate frauds etc.

One wonders why action is not being taken against the related government regulatory bodies and institutions, such as the SECP, FBR, CCP, banks and others. Ironically, these organizations, without their reorganization and restructuring, have been assigned to conduct investigations covering a 25-year period. Will they deliver in real earnest? Unfortunately, during these decades all such institutions have been corrupted, making them toothless to take any action against any of the mafias, the influential barons of the sugar industry, in particular.

Hussain Siddiqui

Islamabad

Latest News

More From Newspost