Sugar probe

Prime Minister Imran Khan's recently approved investigation, through accountability organizations, against the sugar industry based on the Sugar Forensic Commission Report showed that the sugar cartel is involved in a multibillion-rupee scam, including tax evasion, fake exports, money laundering, default on loans, corporate frauds etc.

One wonders why action is not being taken against the related government regulatory bodies and institutions, such as the SECP, FBR, CCP, banks and others. Ironically, these organizations, without their reorganization and restructuring, have been assigned to conduct investigations covering a 25-year period. Will they deliver in real earnest? Unfortunately, during these decades all such institutions have been corrupted, making them toothless to take any action against any of the mafias, the influential barons of the sugar industry, in particular.

Hussain Siddiqui

Islamabad