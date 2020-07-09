12 brands of bottled water unsafe

Islamabad: The Pakistan Council of Research for Water Resources (PCRWR) has declared 12 brands of bottled mineral water unsafe for drinking due to presence of higher levels of sodium, low level of pH and high level of Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) and microbiologically contamination.

According to a public awareness statement issued by PCRWR, these brands include Ziran, MM Pure, Blue Spring, Aqua Best, Blue Plus, Alpha 7 Star, YK Pure, Hibba, Leven Star, Chenab, MM Pure, Blue Spring, Dista Water and DJOUR.

Comparison of test results with permissible limits of Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) has revealed that 12 brands were unsafe for human consumption. Nine brands including Ziran, MM Pure, Blue Spring, Aqua Best, Blue Plus, Alpha 7 Star, YK Pure, Hibba, Leven Star were found to be unsafe due to presence of higher levels of sodium ranging from 62-114 mg/L than PSQCA water quality standard for sodium (50 mg/L). One brand namely Chenab was found unsafe due to presence of low level of pH and two brands including MM Pure and Blue Spring were found unsafe due to presence of high level of Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) ranging from 503-514 mg/L than PSQCA bottled water quality standard of 500 mg/L. Two brands Dista Water and DJOUR were found microbiologically contaminated.