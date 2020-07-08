Beaconhouse Launches its First Fully virtual SOT Conference

ISLAMABAD: The conference opens with a special message by Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organisation. The Federal Minister of Education, Shafqat Mahmood, and Sindh Minister of School Education, Saeed Ghani, are amongst key Pakistani speakers.

Global participants include Andreas Schleicher, OECD’s Head of Education & Skills, Carla Rinaldi, President Fondazione Reggio Children, and Lord Jim Knight, UK’s former Minister of State for Schools along with 2 other members of UK’s House of Lords, Lord David Puttnam and Baroness Nosheena Mobarik, a life peer of Pakistani origin. Other key speakers include Professor Maggie Atkinson, former Children’s Commissioner for England and Dr Siva Kumari, Director General of the International Baccalaureate Organization, amongst many others.

Speaking about the conference, Kasim Kasuri, Event Chair and CEO of Beaconhouse, said “The present crisis presents an unprecedented opportunity to us to reimagine the kind of future we truly want, and what we need to do to get there.”

SOT Events are made possible by the generous support of corporate sponsors. The organisers acknowledge the support of United Bank Limited as the Lead Sponsor for SOT Edition XI.

The non-profit School of Tomorrow Event Series was launched in 2000 and is organised by Beaconhouse as part of its ongoing commitment to its social responsibility.***