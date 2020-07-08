close
Wed Jul 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 8, 2020

Upper Dir Road cleared for traffic

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
July 8, 2020

DIR: Debris was removed from the Dir-Kumrat road to ensure smooth flow of traffic. The road was closed to traffic at various places owing to land-sliding caused by torrential rains. The tourists visiting Kumrat were stranded due to the closure of the road. The authorities in Sheringal cleared the road partially to traffic to facilitate tourists and local population. However, the vehicles and tourists still faced difficulties.

Latest News

More From Peshawar