Upper Dir Road cleared for traffic

DIR: Debris was removed from the Dir-Kumrat road to ensure smooth flow of traffic. The road was closed to traffic at various places owing to land-sliding caused by torrential rains. The tourists visiting Kumrat were stranded due to the closure of the road. The authorities in Sheringal cleared the road partially to traffic to facilitate tourists and local population. However, the vehicles and tourists still faced difficulties.