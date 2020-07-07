Technical tenders to buy buses for Green Line project to be opened on July 27, governor told

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail presided over a review meeting of federally funded projects for Sindh at the Governor House on Monday.

Members of National Assembly Najeeb Haroon and Aftab Siddiqui, Members of Provincial Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Khurrum Sher Zaman, Chairman Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited (SIDCL) Samar Ali Khan, Member SIDCL Board Adnan Asdar, Mahmood Molvi, Ashraf Qureshi and other officers attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed at length progress on the Green Linen BRTS project, purchase of fire tenders for the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, the K-IV supply project, the construction of main roads in Karachi, the construction of a bridge on Jinnah Avenue and other projects.

It also deliberated upon various new major projects for Karachi and their pre-feasibility approval was also accorded on the occasion.

The meeting also approved the naming of the already constructed flyovers in the province after prominent personalities to recognise their contributions.

The governor was informed that the first prototype inspection of fire tenders for the KMC would be held by the end of July. A joint team of the KMC, the SIDCL and third-party monitors would visit China shortly to check the fire tenders, he was further informed.

The meeting was told that technical tender for the purchase of buses for the Green Line BRTS were scheduled to be opened on July 27. The governor, stressing the need to early complete the ongoing projects, also asked for the conceptualisation of new projects for Karachi so as to improve the infrastructure of basic amenities in the mega city.

He said the federal government was fully aware of the development requirements of the provinces and it would provide all possible help and assistance to the province in this regard. He said that the Green Line bus project after completion would provide state-of-the-art travelling facilities to the Karachiites, which was their due right.