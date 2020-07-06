close
Mon Jul 06, 2020
July 6, 2020

Two ex-French spies on trial

World

July 6, 2020

PARIS: In a case that could be from a spy thriller, two former French intelligence agents go on trial on Monday accused of having passed on secrets to a foreign power. While French officials have been at pains to avoid releasing details of the affair, the pair are accused of working for China, according to several media reports. Pierre-Marie H. and Henri M. will appear in a special court accused of "delivering information to a foreign power" and "damaging the fundamental interests of the nation".

