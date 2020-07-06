NRAP wants funds for shooters’ training abroad

ISLAMABAD: National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) expects increased funds for the shooters’ training abroad who have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

NRAP executive vice president Javaid Lodhi expressed gratitude on the recent release of grant by the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) in a letter to the IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza, saying: “We would like to thank you for your help and support in providing us a grant of Rs2 million despite the financial constraints of PSB. We would like to assure you that this money will be spent in a most appropriate manner on the training and coaching of our athletes.”

In a recent letter, the association also demanded funds for shooters’ training who have directly qualified for the Olympics. Khalil Akhtar, Ghulam Mustafa Bashir and Gulfarm Joseph have made it to the mega event.

“Yes, we have received a letter from the association demanding extra support for the training of their shooters abroad,” PSB Deputy Director General Azam Dar, when contacted, said. “The other day we have also received a letter of thanks from NRAP for the grant of Rs2 million.”