SIU claims arresting five criminals in raids

The Sindh police’s Special Investigation Unit on Saturday claimed to have arrested three suspects, including the ringleader of the gang, for being allegedly involved in various cases of murders, attempted murders and robberies.

The arrests were made during a raid conducted on a tip-off in the Nazimabad area. According to SIU chief SSP Irfan Bahadur, the police arrested Sher Nawab Khan alias Jahanzaib.

The suspect was said to have told the police, during the initial course of the interrogation that he had killed a factory manager in the SITE area in 2019 after looting Rs2,700,000 from him. He also confessed to having killed a security guard during a mugging bid in Federal B Area in 2018.

SSP Bahadur said that the suspect was also involved in attacks on law enforcement agencies, and was the mastermind of many robberies. A motorcycle which had been snatched from the limits of the Rizvia police remits was recovered from Khan’s possession.

The gang of the arrested suspect was involved in dozens of killings and injuring people for offering resistance to mugging bids, and several cases were registered against the three in various police stations.

Separately, the SIU police arrested two suspects during a raid conducted on a tip-off in the Khawaja Ajmair Nagri area. Ghulam Ali and Ghulam Fareed were held for being involved in looting people outside banks. Cases have been registered against them while an investigation is under way.