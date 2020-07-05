Online classes and the police

This refer to the editorial, 'Police brutality' (June 28, 2020). I agree police brutality is common across Pakistan. Some days back, in Quetta the police beat up and arrested Baloch students because they were protesting for their due rights. Earlier this month, online classes were started across the country. Unfortunately, due to lack of facilities, students stood to lose rather than gain from this policy. And so they protested

Instead of providing facilities to students in this pandemic, the authorities are beating them up. First provide facilities; we will study online our entire lives if you do.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Kech