Power inquiry

I feel bad for the people of Karachi. They are continuously facing the same problems that the rest of Pakistan faced after the 2008 elections. No electricity, no water, no gas and mafias working in land, transport, food etc openly. And now K-Electric is trying to dupe people via excessive loadshedding, and then blaming the fuel and electricity shortage for their problems. But the fake fuel shortage ended within a few days and due to the Covid-19 lockdown there is excessive electricity in the national grid.

So there is no reason for the 12-hour loadshedding in Karachi. The only reason for this excessive loadshedding is obviously to ask for extra money from citizens for water and electricity or fuel. Therefore the KE electricity loadshedding should be investigated by a team of professionals. And the company is strictly punished if found guilty of creating fake shortages.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar