Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan accuses Sharifs of ‘scientific’ corruption

LAHORE:Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that the corruption of Sharif family on the modern scientific lines has disturbed the opposition. The minister said that the opposition members of Punjab Assembly meeting with Chief Minister didn’t tantamount to violation of the law, Constitution and floor crossing. He explained that the law of floor crossing activates when someone votes against their party lines for the election of chief minister and finance bill.

Fayyaz Chohan said that the opposition should do introspection instead of wasting time by criticising the government. Those who always chanted slogans for the government’s ouster would be in trouble when they will see in their party ranks. He said that the process of providing relief to masses in the essential goods in the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was continued.