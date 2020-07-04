President leads tribute to Syed Munawar Hasan

LAHORE:President Dr Arif Alvi has said that former ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Syed Munawar Hasan had a clear vision for unifying the whole Muslim world and establishment of Islamic government in the country.

The President of Pakistan paid tributes to the late JI leader while addressing a condolence reference for Syed Munawar Hasan via video link at Mansoora on Friday.

The reference was presided over by JI Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq and also addressed by noted dignitaries of the Muslim world, including Palestinian Former Prime Minister Ismail Haniyeh, JUI-F President Maulana Fazlur Rahman, Emir of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Syed Sadatullah Husaini, JI Bangladesh Emir Dr Shafiqur Rahman, UK Parliament Member Afzal Khan and Ittehdul Aalmi Al-ulemaul Muslimeen Secretary General Dr Ali Qardaghi.

The speakers paid glowing tribute to the religious and nationalistic services of Munawar Hasan through their recorded video messages, or direct addresses via video link. They said Syed Munawar Hasan was an icon of bravery and simplicity who throughout his life fought the case of Muslim Ummah. He was patriotic and a source of guidance for the Islamic movements across the world and proved himself an asset to the Muslim world and a name of constant struggle for the Islamic cause.

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal, JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim and senior journalist Sajjad Mir also addressed on the occasion. President Arif Alvi recalled that he had spent quite some time of his youth with Munawar Hasan. He said, “Munawar was fully committed to his vision and whatever he thought correct. He would represent it without fear or inhibition.”

The President said he used to take religious guidance from Munawar Hasan often and said, “he (Munawar) introduced me to the Islamic literature, besides my parents.”

Senator Sirajul Haq said, “Syed sahib was the name of an ideology. His death doesn’t mean that his ideology will be forgotten. JI will continue its struggle on the lines set by our late leader.” He said feudalism and capitalism was the real threats to the country’s survival and there was need to get rid of these evils through a peaceful revolution. All the efforts of the JI, he said, revolved around achieving the purpose dreamt by the founders of Pakistan.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, in his video link address, said Munawar Hasan proved his leadership skills during the political activities of Muttahida Majlis Amal (MMA), and always proved his point with solid arguments. He said Munawar’s speeches and discussion were never rhetoric but was always full of rationale and arguments. He said Munawar’s death left a deep void in the country’s politics and the nation lost a sincere and statesman leader.

PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal paid tribute to Syed Munawar’s services and highlighted the need to bring about reforms in the country as per the spirit of the constitution.

He said constant efforts were being made to weaken the institutions through different tactics. He said a state could not survive when its institutions started getting frail. He said 73 years had passed but the dream of making Pakistan a welfare state could not be achieved. He said the people lost faith in the Election Commission of Pakistan due to rigged polls of 2018. He said political victimisation in the name of accountability was underway while efforts were being made to control the media and judiciary. The overall situation was gloomy and it could be worst if united efforts were not made to bring the country out of crises. Syed Munawar Hassan’s son Talha Munawar, his driver and a worker of the JI who spent long years with the late Emir also shed light on his different daily routine life. They said he was kind, caring, punctual and simple.