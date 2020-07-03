LAHORE:A farewell was held for Addl IG Inam Ghani at CPO here on Thursday. Punjab IG Shoaib Dastgir said Additional IG Inam Ghani was a very professional staff officer and his absence would be felt in CPO after his appointment as Additional IG South Punjab. Inam Ghani with this new assignment had full ability to fulfill government and public expectations, he added. Inam Ghani said that his appointment as Addl IG South Punjab revealed trust in his abilities by the Punjab government and his department.