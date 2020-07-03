Protesting lady health workers seek payment of salaries

A group of lady health workers from the Korangi district took part in a protest against the non-payment of their salaries for over 16 months.

The protesting lady health workers, who gathered outside the Karachi Press Club, were holding placards inscribed with their demands for the release of their salaries. The protesters also chanted slogans against the delay in the payment of their remuneration for the past 16 months.

They said that more than 350 lady health workers from Landhi, Korangi and Shah Faisal towns have been facing tremendous problems due to the non-payment of their salaries. The district health authorities have only issued them one month’s salary out of the 16months, they claimed. “Even the TA /DA has also not been paid,” complained a lady health worker.

Lady health workers have alleged that the staffers at the Health Office of the Korangi District Accounts are creating hindrances in the salary matter. They have appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan, the chief minister of Sindh, the provincial health minister and other officials concerned to take immediate notice of this issue and resolve the salary matter on a priority basis.