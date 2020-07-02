Malik Riaz announces to build Bahria Glow Park in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Bahria Town Malik Riaz Hussain has announced to build a glow park similar to Dubai Garden Park and a mega shopping mall in Karachi to promote national and international tourism.

Malik Riaz said it will be a premium shopping mall having all national and international brands, games area, music area, restaurants and foods stalls. He said it will be the first glow park in Pakistan being built after Islamabad project on Dubai’s park theme. He said the park will provide great amusement to the residents of Bahria Town and adjoining areas, and it will become a picnic spot for Karachiites.

The park will be illuminated with beautiful lights, plants and sea creatures, including tortoise, sea horse, fishes and other animals will be exhibited at prominent places to beautify the park that will attract children and elders. Bahri Town has international standard amusement parks besides providing education, and health to the residents of Bahria Town and Karachiites. Bahria Town has been providing phenomenal entertainment through its Bahria dancing fountain, Dan zoo, carnival, Bahria adventure land, theme park, and Eiffel tower. It said Pakistan’s biggest international cricket stadium and third largest mosque in the world will soon be completed in Bahria Town Karachi project that will surely boost tourism and entertainment industries of Pakistan.