39 outlaws including 22 POs held by ICT police

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police on Wednesday arrested 39 outlaws including 22 proclaimed offenders from various areas of the city and recovered stolen car, narcotics, wine and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers.

As per details, Bhara Kahu police arrested accused Yaseen and recovered stolen valuable from him. BaniGala police arrested two accused Hameed Ullah and Abid and recovered stolen valuables from their possession.

Margalla police arrested Asif Nawaz and recovered 115 gram hashish from him. Karachi company police arrested two bootleggers namely Ayzak Shan and Nawaz Masih and recovered

120 tin beer, and 12 bottles wine from their possession. Tarnol police arrested accused Nabeel Ahmed and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Shalimar police arrested six accused Zafiat, Wazir Ahmed, Ibrahim, Muhammad Sohal,Aftab and Yaseen and recovered 1.585 kilogram hashish , 41 gram cocaine and nine wine bottles from their possession.

Golra police recovered a stolen car from the possession of accused Zahid. CIA police arrested accused Muhammad Jan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Shahzad Town police arrestd accused Shahid and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. While koral police arrested accused Muhammad Adnan involved in illegally oil selling.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. During special checking in the whole city, police nabbed 22 proclaimed offenders wanted in various criminal cases.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance and directed all Station House Officers for effective crackdown against those involved in drug peddling activities. He asked for renewed efforts to curb such practices and get rid of society from such menace. He said that performance in this regard would be reviewed on continuous basis.

The DIG also categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens.