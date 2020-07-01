Shera greets FCC staff for online class readiness

RUGBY: Councillor Dr James Shera has congratulated the staff and students of Forman Christian College (FCC) University, Lahore as well as its rector, Dr James A Tebbe, and registrar Brig (retd) Dr Nayer Fardows for being included among the top ten universities of Pakistan for online education compliance.

Recently, the FCC university scored 100 per cent in the Higher Education Commission’s scoring for online class readiness. Dr. Shera said: “This is a great success and the credit goes to all the staff for achieving this enviable position. This proves that Christian colleges can play a vital role in service of the country.

“The other Christian colleges taken over by the government, like the Gordon College, Rawalpindi, and the Murray College in Sialkot, also used to be centres of excellence, and they can be same again. I appeal to the government to return them back to their rightful owners, so that they can also play a similar role in progress of Pakistan.”

The statement was endorsed by UK Pakistani Christian leaders — Dr Peter David, Dr Noshaba Khiljee, Councillor Morris Johns, Advocate Qamar Shams, Qamar Rafique, Rev John Bosco and Michael Massey.