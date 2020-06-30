Corona cases dropped by 5pcin lockdown areas in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: A meeting was held to review the results of smart lockdown in various parts of the district.The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali while all the assistant commissioners and Health Department officials also participated in the moot.

The meeting reviewed the effectiveness of ongoing smart lockdown which started from June 17and some of the suggestions made by the participants regarding further increasing or reducing the lockdown were considered. It was informed that since June 17, the number of corona cases in the district had dropped by 5pc while death rate had dropped to 28 during the lockdown which was 58 before the lockdown during 15 days.

Since June 16, total 1,790 new cases of corona had been reported in the district, it was informed in the meeting. It was further informed that the number of tests was now being gradually increased which would help identify the hotspots of the disease accurately. In residential areas that were under lockdown currently, the number of corona cases had considerably dropped from 322 to 182, indicating the efficacy of the lockdown. In addition, corona hotspots had been reduced from 27 to 9 in the last 15 days while two new residential areas, Madina Town and Samanabad, had been added in the hotspots, it was told.

The meeting appreciated the fact that the situation was improving. Considering the request of the traders associations, it was unanimously decided that from July 1, in some areas, the business would be allowed to open conditionally for three days on the assurance of traders and if corona SOPs violation was observed anywhere in these three days anywhere, lockdown would be re-enforced till Eidul Azha.

Instructing the assistant commissioners, the DC said that all kinds of encroachments in the bazaars should be removed and shopkeepers should be allowed to do business only within their gates. He appealed to the general public for full cooperation in eradicating this disease.

DC INSPECTS CORONA CRISIS MANAGEMENT CELL: Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali paid a surprise visit to the Corona Crisis Management Cell set up at the DC office and checked the attendance of the staff on Monday.

The DC directed the duty staff to demonstrate responsibility and immediate response should be given to any trivial information received. He said that precautionary measures against coronavirus had been kept vigilant in which there was no room for any kind of negligence. He said that the shift in-charges of the management cell should keep vigil not only themselves but also the concerned staff and they should be aware of the situation of coronavirus. The deputy commissioner strongly appealed to the citizens that they should confine themselves to homes due to coronavirus concerns, follow precautions responsibly, do not go out unnecessarily and use face masks when going out in case of extreme need, avoid shake hands or hug, be a responsible citizen to protect the health of yourself and your family and prove to be a responsible citizen so we should avoid to spread of the coronavirus.