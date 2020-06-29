Man killed by robbers in motorcycle snatching bid

A man was killed and two other people wounded in separate incidents of firing in parts of the city on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as 28-year-old Jahanzaib, son of Munawar. He was killed while putting up resistance to robbers in Sarhandi Goth near the Sukkan River within the limits of the Shah Latif police station.

Following the incident, police and rescuers reached the scene and transported the victim to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. According to SHO Obaidullah, two armed men riding a motorcycle shot Jahanzaib twice after they came to snatch the victim’s motorcycle. The armed men escaped with the stolen motorcycle, the officer said, adding that the suspects left a 70cc motorcycle at the crime scene which they had stolen a day ago within the limits of the Bin Qasim police station.

The SHO said a case had been registered and further investigations were under way. Separately, a 20-year-old youth, Shahzad, son of Yousuf Khan, was wounded in a firing incident that took place near Khushal Chowk in Macchar Colony within the jurisdiction of the Mauripur police station.

The injured person was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, for medical treatment. Police said the firing took place during a clash between neighbours. A case has been registered. In another firing incident, a man was wounded in the Nazimabad area. The injured was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. He was identified as 30-year-old Nazar, son of Gul.

Police said the incident took place when the victim offered resistance during a robbery bid. The suspects managed to escape after committing the crime. A case has been registered while investigations are under way.