Six arrested for felling trees in Upper Dir

DIR: A huge cache of fresh trees that were chapped down and being loaded in a vehicle was seized in a forest of Thal area in Upper Dir district and six offenders were detained red-handed.

The offenders were detained on the order of Commissioner Malakand Riaz Khan Mahsud who was visiting Thal.

During his visit, the commissioner saw some people cutting trees and loading them in a vehicle.

Riaz Mahsud detained the offenders and seized their chainsaws and vehicle loaded with the trees.

The offenders were identified as Said Alam, Naseerullah, Sher Dad Khan, Bahadur Said, and Muhammad Rafiq.

It merits a mention here that 25 forest officials 11 of them belonging to Upper Dir were recently suspended from service over negligence in Malakand division.