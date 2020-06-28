close
Sun Jun 28, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 28, 2020

12 places identified for cattle markets

LAHORE: The city administration has identified 12 places to establish makeshift markets for sacrificial animals for the coming Eidul Azha. The Lahore division commissioner held a meeting on Saturday and directed the administrative officers to develop corona SOPs for the cattle markets. He also directed them to increase the number of makeshift markets to avoid rush of people. He said that no children and elderly people would be allowed to visit the animal markets.

