Governor Sarwar lauds health officials’ role in fight against virus

LAHORE : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar telephoned Dr. Mahmood Salahuddin, Medical Superintendent, Lahore General Hospital, and wished him well after his recent recovery from the coronavirus.

According to a press release issued by LGH on Saturday, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar while praying for good health and longevity to MS Dr. Mahmood Salahuddin said that Covid-19 is a global epidemic which has affected millions of people across the world and taken many precious lives. The global economy has also suffered irreparable damage, he added. He said that doctors, nurses and paramedical staff in Pakistan especially in Punjab are busy treating and saving lives of people suffering from the coronavirus without caring for their own lives. “We are all with them in this jihad,” he added. He said that thousands of patients had recovered from the virus due to the invaluable services of medical staff, thanks to doctors, nurses and paramedical staff fighting on the frontline. He appreciated efforts of medical staff and said that they were playing the role of frontline fighters who would be remembered in golden letters in medical history.

LGH MS Dr. Mahmood Salahuddin thanked the governor and informed him that in the light of the orders of the Punjab government, best treatment and medical facilities were being provided to patients affected by corona at the hospital. Dr. Mahmood said that HDU and ICU wards had been allotted in the LGH for patients infected with the coronavirus where doctors and medical staff were on duty 24 hours a day. He added that the hospital administration was also trying to continue the treatment of patients suffering from other diseases for which arrangements had also been made.

filtration plants: Punjab Governor’s wife and Sarwar Foundation Vice-Chairperson Perveen Sarwar has said that the mission of Sarwar Foundation is to save lives by providing access to quality healthcare and clean drinking water.

She also said the foundation aimed at alleviating poverty by educating children, empowering women and helping those in need in the country.

The foundations aims to increase availability of clean water in Pakistan to prevent illnesses and deaths caused by polluted water, said Perveen Sarwar while talking to the media after a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony. She said providing clean drinking water and health facilities to the poor is her life's mission.

She said she wanted to impart sewing and other technical skills to women to adorn them with jewel of honorable employment. She said that they are also expanding the scope of Hunargah centres.

Perveen Sarwar said that according to the MoU, the Sarwar Foundation will set up 10 filtration plants in Pakpattan district to provide clean drinking water to the poor and establish five "skill centres" to teach women various skills for free. A Hunargah centre and a filtration plant have been inaugurated and preliminary work is being started for the rest.

"I am happy to announce that today the Sarwar Foundation has provided clean drinking water to the poor," she said. She added, “It had become the largest welfare organisation in Pakistan and other philanthropists are also cooperating with us. We thank social worker Mian Wajid Mahmood and his team who have joined hands with the Sarwar Foundation,” she said.

She vowed, “Inshallah, we would provide together drinking water to the poor people of Pakpattan.” She also announced provision of clean drinking water and free skills to women.

“We also set up free medical camps to provide health facilities to the poor people where there are specialists of various fields. Thousands of patients are being tested and given free medicines there.

On this occasion, social worker Mian Wajid Mahmood said that there is no doubt that the philanthropists and the people have confidence in the service of Sarwar Foundation because of transparency and merit in all their work. “We will work with Sarwar Foundation not only in Pakpattan district but also all over Punjab and other cities of the country to provide clean drinking water and health facilities to the people.”