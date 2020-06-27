Punjab PA resolution demands release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

LAHORE: A resolution submitted in the Punjab Assembly Friday demanded immediate release of Jang/Geo Editor-in- Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman as well as Hamza Shahbaz and Khursheed Shah.

The resolution submitted by PML-N’s Sumera Komal stated that the House condemns the detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, who is behind bars for the last 106 days. It also stated that the so-called democratic government had adopted the dictatorial path and it was imposing curbs on democracy and freedom of press. The resolution also submitted that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman has been arrested in 36-year-old bogus property case.

It further said the NAB was acting as a tool in the hands of Imran Khan’s government and senior politicians, businessmen, media persons and bureaucrats were not safe from its brutal accountability process.

The resolution submitted that the government’s opponents were arrested at the initial stage of inquiry whereas the persons associated with the government including the prime minister have even reached the stage of filing the reference but none of them has been arrested so far. The resolution also submitted that NAB had become a threat to country’s economy and demanded immediate release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, Hamza Shahbaz and Khursheed Shah.