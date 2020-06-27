ICCI delegation visits ‘Ghilaf-e-Kaaba’ expo

Islamabad : A delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI), headed by Chamber’s President Mohammad Ahmad Waleed visited Centaurus Mall on Friday to witness the exhibition of ‘Ghilaf-e-Kaaba’, Islamic relics and some other items of religious significance, says a press release.

The delegation included former presidents of the chamber, members of the executive board, and other prominent business personalities.

Lahore Badshahi Masjid Khateeb Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad also visited the exhibition on Friday. Officials of the Centaurus Mall administration received and welcomed the Chamber delegation, as well as other visitors of the exhibition.

The Islamic relics and other items of religious and spiritual significance, displayed at the Mall included, ‘Ghilaf-e-Kaaba’, curtain of the door of ‘Khana e Kabba’, the drape (chaddar) of ‘Roza-e-Rasool’ and several other Islamic relics of significance.

Khateeb Badshahi Masjid Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad and President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ahmed Ali praised Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, Chairman, Punjab Board of Investment for his keen personal interest and efforts in holding this exhibition.

Maulana Azad observed that this exhibition is being held at such a difficult time, it will provide great comfort and consolation to the people who are passing through a tough phase of distress, depression and gloom because of the Corona pandemic.