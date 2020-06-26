‘Empowerment of Balochis, governance reforms paramount for prosperity of province’

Islamabad : The Islamabad Policy Research Institute organized a special webinar under its National Dialogue Series on ‘Security and Development in Balochistan: Existing Dynamics and Way Ahead’ here on Thursday, says a press release.

Eminent speakers included Lt. General (r) Nasser Khan Janjua, Former National Security Adviser and Southern Command Commander; Jan Jamali, former chief minister Balochistan; Rafiullah Kakar, a development and policy expert from Balochistan; and Dr Farhan Hanif Siddiqi, Director at School of Politics and International Relations, Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad.

In his opening address acting President IPRI, Brigadier (r) Raashid Wali Janjua flagged the attention of panelists towards multidimensional nature of Baloch grievances, focusing on human security imperatives and their linkage with overall security and development of the province. Without a healthy symbiosis between state’s security efforts and province’s development needs with a people-centric focus, peace and development would remain an elusive goal.

Delivering his keynote address titled ‘Reflections on Balochistan Issue,’ Lt. General (r) Nasser Khan Janjua, former national security adviser, highlighted that Balochistan is gifted in terms of its geostrategic location as well as being a well-spring of natural resources which if fully utilised could be a catalyst for the entire region. He lamented that since the inception of the state of Pakistan, these unique attributes have made Balochistan a target for Pakistan’s adversaries, being aggressively used as a front by both internal as well as external rogue elements to destabilise the country. He stressed that visible and real improvement in the Balochistan situation can only come about not by imposing force, but by ruling the hearts and minds of the people through love and accommodation. He acknowledged that the initial fault lay in failure to integrate Balochistan. However, he asserted that it was not only the state’s failure to integrate Balochistan, but also the failure of sections in Balochistan to get integrated. The root cause of insurgency, he said, was sub-nationalism. He highlighted that to control insurgency, “a people-centric civil-military strategy was formulated which helped Balochistan transition from flag burning to flag raising.”

Jan Jamali, member Provincial Assembly of Balochistan, Chief Organiser Balochistan Awami Party, and former Chief Minister Balochistan spoke about the external threats facing Balochistan. He opined that Balochistan is stuck in the Great Game of the 21st Century with India and the United States having their interests in the region, which do not coincide with the interests of the people of Balochistan. He advised that we not only need to play this Great Game but also win it.

Providing a ‘Review of CPEC: Impact on Balochistan,’ Rafiullah Kakar, a development and policy expert from Balochistan, shared that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) can be game changer for Pakistan and Balochistan. But outlined that Baloch people have grievances regarding CPEC given the minuscule share of the province in terms of CPEC projects and funding outlay.

Sanaullah Baloch, Member Provincial Assembly of Balochistan and Member Central Committee of Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) discussed how Balochistan’s development landscape is worsening day by day, leading to more despair and distress. A province that suffers from multiple crises is no way politically and economically equipped for a positive takeoff. He warned that Balochistan might see a relapse into violence due to feelings deprivation amongst a large cohort of young educated population. The feeling can be assuaged if the people are provided health and education opportunities on the same lines as the other provinces. Regarding CPEC, he said that the potential of this mega project ought to be realised as a way to win the hearts and minds of the common Baloch as this might be the last chance to straighten things out in the right direction.

Dr Farhan Hanif Siddiqi, Director and Associate Professor, School of Politics and International Relations, Quaid-i-Azam University, in his talk on “Governance Reforms: Political Empowerment of People,” highlighted that it is unfortunate that good governance has always eluded Balochistan. Governments have not only failed to make good on their promises, but also weren’t able to restore confidence in protecting the lives of the inhabitants of the province. The politics of this area has always been dominated by tribal lords, local chiefs who have always used the funds from the federation to consolidate their power and wealth.

In his closing address, Brig (r) Raashid Wali Janjua, acting president, IPRI, shared that Balochistan was the largest province of Pakistan with tremendous strategic and resource potential.

Brig. Janjua highlighted that there has been less focus on human security while framing the parameters of security debate on the Balochistan issue in the past. The human security concept that espouses the safety of humans from hunger, disease, joblessness and poverty should form the basis of any political discourse on Balochistan’s current talks. “The uncertain security situation has significantly diminished prospects of foreign investment and resource exploration of our mineral and energy rich province.