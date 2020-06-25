‘No salaries for Fata University employees’

PESHAWAR: Head of English department, Fata University, Dr Akbar Ali has said the employees of the varsity had not received salaries for three months.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said the university was functioning without a vice-chancellor after the enforcement of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities Act.

He said the university had 25 teachers besides clerical staff and class-IV employees, who have not got salaries since March. Dr Akbar Ali said the teaching staff had held three meetings with the Higher Education department to demand release of salaries and appointment of a regular vice-chancellor.

He added they had also apprised the minister for finance of their problems but no practical step was taken for the solution of their problems.

He said they would hold a protest demonstration outside the Higher Education Commission and the National Press Club in Islamabad and announce boycott the online classes if their salaries were not released.