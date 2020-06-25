21 criminals arrested

Islamabad : The Islamabad police have arrested 21 criminals from various areas of the city and recovered stolen motorbikes, cash, valuables as well as other weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminal elements. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

As per directions, SP (Saddar) Sarfraz Ahmed Virk constituted special team under supervision of ASP Rana Abdul Wahab including SHO Shalimar police station, Sub-Inspector Sulman shah along with other officials which successfully arrested a member of street criminal's gang involved in snatching mobile phones and other valuables at gun point from the citizens. The gangster has been identified as Akhtar Jameel while police team recovered snatched mobile phones, cash, motorbikes and weapon along with ammunition from their possession.