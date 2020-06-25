Strong bond between Pakistan and Azerbaijan highlighted

Islamabad : Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), jointly organised a webinar titled ‘Azerbaijan-Pakistan Defence Cooperation: Successes & Opportunities’ dedicated to the 102nd anniversary of Azerbaijan Armed Forces.

The session was commenced with the opening remarks by Lieutenant Colonel (r) Khalid Taimur Akram, executive director, CGSS. He stated that it is an honor for CGSS to organise this webinar and honoring the armed forces of Azerbaijan. He stressed the strong bond that the two countries share.

Guest of Honor, Lt Gen (r) Nasser Khan Janjua, HI(M), former national security adviser of Pakistan stated that it is a great occasion to commemorate the sacrifices and contributions of Azerbaijan armed forces. He further stressed that Azerbaijan’s ability to maintain national security is exceedingly praiseworthy. He also mentioned that Pakistan extends unconditional support to Azerbaijan on the Nagorno Karabakh issue. Pakistan envisions a great and common future with Azerbaijan in multiple sectors.

Making his remarks in the webinar Ali Alizada, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Pakistan stated that Azerbaijan and Pakistan are bound by the relations of strong friendship and strategic partnership which have solid roots and reflect the will of our fraternal nations. One of the most important and main pillars of this brotherly relationship is also our cooperation and strategic partnership in defence, security and military fields and thanks to the efforts and positive views of the leadership of both countries our relations are in upward trajectory in these fields as well.

Extending congratulations on Armed Forces Day of Azerbaijan to the people of his country, Supreme Commander in Chief and staff members of Azerbaijan Armed Forces, Ambassador Ali Alizada said that despite having the conflict with aggressor country Armenia which occupied 20% of internationally recognised territories of Azerbaijan in the early independence years of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Azerbaijan has made greatest strides in armed forces building and by the leadership of Supreme Commander in Chief Azerbaijan Army became one of the strongest armies in the region and are capable to liberate occupied territories any time.

Ambassador also noted that Pakistan armed forces’ and its leaderships’ support to Azerbaijan on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and demand of unconditional withdrawal of Armenian occupational forces from internationally recognised territories of Azerbaijan is commendable and very much appreciated by the government and people of Azerbaijan. He thanked Pakistan armed forces and its leadership for continued cooperation and expressed his confidence for further strengthening bilateral relations in the years ahead.

Major General (r) Syed Khalid Amir Jaffery, HI(M), President CGSS stated that Pakistan has brotherly relations with Azerbaijan and great prospects of cooperation especially in defense and military areas. He congratulated Azerbaijan on the 102nd anniversary of their armed forces.

Col Mehman Novruzov, Defence Attaché, Azerbaijan spoke about historical background of Azerbaijan armed forces, the role of Heydar Aliyev, the national leader of Azerbaijan in Azerbaijan army building process, security challenges in the South Caucasus region, and priorities of Azerbaijan army. He said that, under the leadership of Ilham Aliyev, the president of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan army has undergone rapid developments and at the present is ranked 64th among the armies of the other countries of the world.

Col Nadeem Choudhry, Defence Attaché, Pakistan discussed that Pakistan and Azerbaijan are extending cooperation in the field of security, military technology, and educational spheres. Many visits have been carried out between representatives of both countries in this regard.

The webinar was moderated by Palwasha Nawaz, project executive, CGSS, and was attended by 45 participants from diverse backgrounds. The webinar was also broadcasted live on different social media platforms.