Jimmy hopes art activities to resume in coming months

LAHORE:Pakistani artist Jimmy Engineer has said that he is genuinely proud of introducing walk culture and fun, food and awareness programmes for the special children in Pakistan but both these activities are suspended for some time on different counts.

Jimmy hoped that both these activities will be revived and re-started in coming months. He said that he was forced to suspend organising fun, food and awareness programmes for the special children, physically handicapped, deaf and dumb and blind children, some years back when the terrorists and extremists had started targeting educational institutions also among other targets and not sparing innocent young students. Likewise, he had also stopped undertaking solo walks for social causes because of these terrorist activities.

Jimmy said that in February 2020 on his return home after months long stay in Houston, USA, with his elderly father, he had only started thinking and planning about reviving the fun, food and awareness programmes for the special children as the security and law and order situation had considerably improved thanks to the concerted combined efforts of the law enforcement agencies and the armed forces of Pakistan, then out of nowhere pandemic of Coronavirus had attacked Pakistan like other countries around the world.

He said that he had dropped his plans for restarting these programmes immediately after Covid-19 continued to spread in different parts of the country hoping that the situation will improve in the coming months, educational institutions will reopen and then he will do fresh planning in this regard.

Folk singer: Famous folk singer Sain Zahoor Tuesday visited Alhamra Arts Centre on The Mall. During his visit, he met with Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Saman Rai to discuss the issues with her related to art and the artist community.

Sain Zahoor said Alhamra is the best platform for the promotion of art and music; lots of great and beautiful memories are associated with it. He said the people of Lahore love folk music. He said the audience was lively whenever he performed at Alhamra and people gave him a lot of love. He also expressed his best wishes for the newly appointed Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Saman Rai. Saman Rai said that there is no doubt that well-known singer Sain Zahoor is a noteworthy reference and valuable asset to Pakistani folk music industry. She said that renowned folk singer Sain Zahoor is one of the very few singers who have dedicated their entire lives for the promotion of high-quality music. “Through his music and songs, Sain Zahoor has highlighted our values in the world. His services in the field of music are truly commendable. Alhamra will continue to organise the events to which he would be invite to perform in future,” she added. Meanwhile, a meeting was held to review art and culture related activities at Alhamra Art Centre.