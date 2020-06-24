Practical steps

This refers to the news report ‘OIC states asked to raise Kashmir issue with India’ (June 23). It has been reported elsewhere in the media that during 1962 China-India war, China had suggested to Pakistan to take advantage of Indian vulnerability and to attack and occupy Indian-held Kashmir. However, Ayub Khan missed the opportunity by consulting his masters in the US who advised against it. And now, with both countries being nuclear-armed, a full-fledged war between India and Pakistan is inconceivable because of the utter devastation it would cause in both countries.

At the same time, it is unlikely that India will offer Kashmir to us on a plate. Moreover, Kashmiris’ resistance, without substantial external help – which is unlikely – will only invite added repression. That only leaves the diplomatic option, and on this front Pakistan has done all it could but has failed to make any meaningful success except of course getting supporting statements from some leaders and institutions, including the OIC, which are of little practical value. Moreover, in order to secure release of thousands of Pakistani civilians and soldiers taken prisoner by India in 1971, Pakistan had agreed to make Kashmir a bilateral issue to be solved through negotiations between India and Pakistan or at a forum to which both countries agreed, and nearly the whole world considers it a bilateral issue. And while our leaders make tall claims about drawing the world’s attention to the Kashmir issue, the ugly reality was well demonstrated at the recent election for non-permanent seats at the UN Security Council at which India won by securing 184 seats out of the total 192, far above the required two-third majority of 128 seats. It is definitely time for our leaders to come out of their make-believe world in respect of the Kashmir issue, take account of ground realities and work on finding realistic solutions for the region, including relations with India, in consultation with China.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi