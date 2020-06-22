GDA decides to sell mortgaged plots of eight housing societies through auction

GUJRANWALA: The Gujranwala Development Authority (GDA) has decided to sale mortgage plots of eight housing societies through open auction for violating the by-laws and not submitting the required documents.

GDA Director Engineering Ejaz Akbar Bhatti in its report said that eight housing societies, including Sharjah City, Prime City, Green Valley Phase IV, Punjab Garden, Johar City, Master City, Garden Town Phase II and Abu Bakr Town had not fulfilled the legal requirements and also not got transferred the mortgage plots. It added that the administrations of the housing societies were violating the by-laws of housing societies.

Taking notice of the report, the GDA DG ordered the Town Planning director to arrange the auction of mortgage plots of the housing societies.

CRUSHED TO DEATH: A motorcyclist was crushed to death by a train at Wazirabad on Sunday.

Babar was crossing the railway lines on a motorcycle when suddenly a Lahore-bound train arrived and crushed him under its wheels.

MAN GUNNED DOWN: A man was gunned down over a property issue at Rahwali on Sunday.

There was a property dispute between Riaz Cheema and Zulfiqar Cheema. On the day of the incident, both parties quarreled over the same issue.

Later, accused Zulfiqar Cheema allegedly shot Falk Sher, son of Riaz Cheema, dead. Police have registered a case and started investigation.

COMMITS SUICIDE: A youth committed suicide at Alipur Chattha on Sunday. Reportedly, Basharat ended his life by hanging himself with a tree. The motive behind the incident is said to be that the deceased was an addict and he had demanded money from his family to purchase drugs. On refusal, he ended his life.