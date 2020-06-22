Renowned scholar Mufti Naeem laid to rest in Karachi

KARACHI: Prominent scholar and head of the Jamia Binoria seminary, Mufti Naeem, was laid to rest in Karachi on Sunday. He passed away a day earlier of a heart attack.

According to Geo News, his funeral prayers were led by Mufti Taqi Usmani, and were attended by a large number of people. He was buried in the Jamia Binoria cemetery next to his father.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Qari Usman, who attended the funeral, praised the late mufti’s leadership for drawing students from 60 countries to the seminary. MQM-Pakistan’s PIB faction head Farooq Sattar, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, Maulana Rashid Soomro and others also attended the funeral.

Sattar said he was a symbol of inter-faith unity. “It will not be easy to fill the gap caused by the death of Mufti Naeem,” Sattar added.

Mufti Naeem’s death triggered an outpouring of sorrow from the civil and military leadership. On Saturday, President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa offered their condolences after the scholar passed away. PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif also praised the mufti for the propagation of Islam and the country.