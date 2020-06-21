Inquiry initiated into burning of PM’s effigy in Larkana

SUKKUR: On the directives of IGP Sindh, Addl IGP Sukkur, Kamran Fazal has initiated an investigation against the incident of setting fire to the effigy of Prime Minister Imran Khan during his Larkana visit on Friday. The Sindh CM had ordered the IGP Sindh to submit a report on the issue.

The AIGP Sukkur on Saturday summoned SSP Larkana Masood Bangash and two other SSPs and recorded their statements. The AIGP is also been investigating as to what did the police do when the effigy was burned? He also wanted to find out how the PPP workers could so easily approach the main gate of the building, where the PM had scheduled a meeting with GDA legislators. The AIGP Sukkur had also asked the SSPs as to why the accused were still at large and why the police had not yet registered an FIR against them.