Nation in need of Benazir’s leadership, says Bilawal

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that nation was desperately in need of sagacious leadership of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto when the country is facing extraordinary internal and external challenges in the backdrop of COVID-19, locust attacks, inflation, unemployment and a nose-diving economy where national growth rate has decreased to minus level in the country.

In his message on the 67th birthday of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto (on 21 June), the PPP Chairman said that extraordinary challenges and difficult times were the actual litmus tests of the leadership and she always succeeded overcoming such crises and finally embraced martyrdom fighting the enemies of the country. Blawal said that as the first elected woman Prime Minister of the Muslim world Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto left innumerable and ineradicable imprints and impact on Pakistan’s politics, economy, society and the defence vision. “Restoration of 1973 Constitution in its original form, transfer of power to the Parliament, provincial autonomy, NFC Award, identity to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgilt-Baltistan, representation for women and minorities among other marginalized and weak segments at every forum, programmes for poverty alleviation, projects for development and welfare of people, and elimination of extremism and terrorism and different other steps are in fact, the result of life-long struggle of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto,” he added. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto continued her struggle despite loss of her great father and two brothers for the people’s rights fighting against the two brutal dictators finally defeating them through peaceful political agitation. He said that thoughts and vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto were still the actual resistance against the regressive and exploiting elements who consider people as herds of animal. “Forces who were scared of an unarmed girl yesterday are afraid of her name today,” he added. The PPP Chairman said these are the same individuals and their retrogressive thinking who are busy in conspiring to remove name of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto from institutions and landmarks though they could not remove the memories of her father Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto while Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto shall also remain in the hearts and minds of 220 million people and their future generations. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that though Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto is not present physically among us but her vision and philosophy remains as the key and guiding light towards the glittering future of our nation. The PPP Chairman pledged that his party would strictly follow and adhere to the mission of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for strengthening of the democracy, rule of law and the Constitution, respect to human rights, eradication of poverty and an egalitarian society. “For accomplishing this mission, the PPP leadership and workers will be always be ready to offer every sacrifices during their generation to generation struggle,” he added. Meanwhile, Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appealed the Party workers and leaders across the country and overseas to celebrate 67th Birthday of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto inside their houses by cutting cakes and holding prayers strictly following SOPs in the backdrop of COVID-19 situation.