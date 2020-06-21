Bilawal’s press conference a pack of lies, says PTI leader

KARACHI : Commenting on the press conference of the Pakistan Peoples Party supremo’s Saturday press conference, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary party leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was misleading the people and spreading hatred against the federation.

He said the PPP supremo’s press conference was nothing but a pack of lies and allegations against the federation. “One only wishes that Bilawal would have the courage to tell the people what his government in the Sindh province has done to save the people of the province from the coronavirus.”

Shiekh, who is also the PTI’s central vice-president, said that Bilawal should have thought twice before terming the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Larkana a political visit. “Imran Khan's visits are related to giving Rs60 billion to five million poor people of Sindh under the Ehsaas Cash Emergency Programme,” he said. “An amount of Rs2.2billion is being given to 115,000 people in Larkana.”

Sheikh said the prime minister did not go to Larkana to do politics, but to serve and assist the masses. He said Bilawal’s government in Sindh had given the people of Larkana a gift of AIDS and dog- bites.

“No healthcare facilities were given to these people and also no facilities of education. Bilawal is now talking about the National Financial Commission and Provincial Financial Commission awards.”

The PTI leader wondered why, despite ruling Sindh for 12 years, Bilawal was still talking about the PFC. “This is the double standard of the PPP rulers.”

Karachi hospitals: Shiekh said Karachi’s three major government hospitals – the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), and the National Institute of Child Health -- were handed over back to the federal government on the order of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.