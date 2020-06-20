Pak squash activities set to begin next week, says Amir

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has decided to restart domestic activities from Peshawar next week, involving around 15 active players who will start practicing under the watchful eyes of coaches observing strict SOPs.

Senior Vice President (SVP) PSF Air Vice Marshal Amir Masood in an exclusive talk with The News Friday confirmed restarting activities with top senior and junior active players training from Peshawar. “Peshawar has always been the hub of squash activities with majority of players belonging to the city and adjacent areas. We have decided to restart our training programme from Peshawar. Around 15 players (senior and junior) have been finalized for training at the facilities available in Peshawar.

These players will have to adhere to the SOPs, we have finalized for the purpose. We are making sure all the marked players would get a chance of extensive training thrice a week. At one point of time only two courts will be available for training with two players in each court. Training will be supervised by coaches who have been asked to wear mask and keep senatizers with them all the time. Before entering court, players will also have to go through the same procedures. We will make sure that all selected players are void of any infection. We have also instructed trainees not to use public transport and confine themselves only to their residence and training facilities. Senior and junior players will be having separate time for training. Amid all this parents will have to play important role in making sure that players are following SOPs in true spirit,” AVM Amir Masood said.

The PSF had planned five international events for the year 2020. “We still hope to organize at least one by the year end. These all tournaments were meant to improve Pakistan players ranking.

Due to COVID-19, we have not been able to carry forward all these development schemes that also included broaden the base of players. We had started the school initiative programme and picked some raw youngsters from outside squash families as we wanted to spread the game base. Unlucky the virus had halted our plans. We hope to restart that scheme once the dust of virus settles down.”

AVM Amir Masood has revealed investing over Rs 150 million on construction of one grand all glass court and four additional courts in addition to upgaradion work at Abbottabad Complex. “We are also thankful to Serena Hotels for helping us out in upgradation of facilities at the Mushaf Ali Mir Complex in Islamabad. The upgradation is long overdue and the hotel chain has come forward to our support.”