PPP workers protest outside Insaf House in Larkana before PM’s arrival

KARACHI: The PPP workers protested outside Insaf House in Larkana before Prime Minister Imran Khan's arrival on Wednesday. Imran Khan reached Larkana on Wednesday and attended several programmes and met with many political personalities.

Despite tight police security, the PPP workers reached Insaf House, located at Larkana's Miro Khan Chowk. The PPP workers also set on fire the effigy of Imran Khan. Protesters led by local PPP leader Imran Jatoi chanted slogans against the PM and federal government for half an hour without intervention of police. The protesters said that the Centre has presented an anti-people budget that's why people of the whole country are disappointed.

The protesters alleged that the federal government was following anti-Sindh policies. The PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh expressed annoyance upon Larkana Police and Sindh government for not making proper arrangements for the visit of Imran Khan.

He said the PPP proved itself an anti-democracy party. He said the PPP leaders should keep in mind that Bilawal House is located in the constituency of the PTI.

Haleem Adil Sheikh inquired that how the PPP workers entered into the security zone despite deployment of heavy contingent of police. He said that in the presence of the police, the effigy of Prime Minister Imran Khan was burnt and slogans were chanted for half an hour and police remained silent and protestors roamed freely in the high security zone.