ANP leader Khalil Abbas Khattak dies of Covid-19

NOWSHERA: Awami National Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter Senior Vice-President and a former member of the provincial assembly, Khalil Abbas Khattak, died of coronavirus on Thursday.

The family sources said the late leader had tested positive for Covid-19 a week back. He had been quarantined at his home since then. He was taken to a private hospital in Islamabad on Wednesday after his condition deteriorated where he lost battle to Covid-19 early in the morning on Thursday. The body was transported to Akora Khattak town of the Nowshera district where it was laid to rest at the ancestral graveyard of the deceased by following the standard operating procedures. The late ANP leader is survived by a widow and five daughters. He was the younger brother of former federal minister Masood Abbas Khattak and nephew of erstwhile provincial minister Jan Muhammad Khattak. Khalil Abbas Khattak was elected to the KP Assembly on the ANP ticket in the 2002 general election and served his constituency for the next five years. Meanwhile, ANP chief Asfandyar Wali Khan and provincial head of the party Aimal Wali Khan condoled the death of the party leader.