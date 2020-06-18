Punjab govt okays usage of injection Tocilizumab (Actemra) in public hospitals

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: In the second phase of COVID-19 drug’s trial-run, Punjab government has approved allocation of Injection Tocilizumab (Actemra) 400 mg for investigational study in public sector hospitals of the province.
The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED), in its notification, directed the administrations of 22 teaching hospitals in Punjab to make immediate arrangements for procurement of 910 injections from M/s Roche for usage on 455 critically-ill patients of coronavirus in these hospitals.
As per details, the department has directed Mayo Hospital, Lahore to procure 120 Tocilizumab (Actemra) 400 mg injections for application on 60 patients; while Lahore General Hospital will procure 50 injections for usage on 25 patients; Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute, Lahore, will procure 50 injections for usage on 25 patients; Services Hospital will procure 50 injections for usage on 25 patients; Jinnah Hospital will procure 40 injections for usage on 20 patients; Sir Ganga Ram Hospital will procure 30 injections for usage on 15 patients; Rawalpindi Medical University, Rawalpindi, will procure 160 injections for usage on 80 patients in Holy Family Hospital, Rawalpindi, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Rawalpindi, and DHQ Hospital, Rawalpindi; Shaikh Zayed Hospital, Rahim Yar Khan will procure 40 injections for usage on 20 patients; Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital, Gujrat, will procure 60 injections for usage on 30 patients; Faisalabad Medical University, Faisalabad, will procure 80 injections for usage on 40 patients in Allied Hospital, Faisalabad, Ghulam Muhammad Abad Teaching Hospital, Faisalabad, and DHQ Hospital, Faisalabad; Khawaja Safdar Medical College, Sialkot, and attached hospitals will procure 30 injections for usage on 15 patients; Nishtar Hospital, Multan and Rajab Tayyip Erdogan Hospital, Muzaffargarh, will procure 110 injections for usage on 55 patients; Gujranwala Medical College, Gujranwala, will procure 30 injections for usage on 15 patients; Quaid-e-Azam Medical College, Bahawalpur, attached hospitals will procure 30 injections for usage on 15 patients; DHQ Hospital, DG Khan, will procure 10 injections for usage on five patients; DHQ Hospital, Sahiwal, will procure 10 injections for usage on five patients; and DHQ Hospital, Sargodha, will procure 10 injections for usage on five patients.