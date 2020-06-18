Country to have another well-equipped hockey facility with floodlights

LAHORE: Another hockey arena in the country after Lahore’s National Hockey and another three at Karachi, has now been equipped with floodlights and this time round, it’s the KHA Sports Complex, Karachi.

The facility is under the supervision of Karachi Hockey Association which has received a breakthrough when floodlights installed at the complex by the Sindh government were tested perfectly. Four towers with each containing 16 lights of 2000 watts have been installed at the complex. These lights were switched on with the help of a 300KV generator which was also provided by the Sindh government.

An official of KHA told The News that the installation of floodlights will help players play the national game in the evening as well.

It is pertinent to mention here that the KHA Sports Complex has become the fourth hockey ground of Karachi to have floodlights, the other three being Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium, Iftikhar Syed Hockey Academy and Dr MA Shah Hockey Academy.

It may be recalled that the KHA Sports Complex was in a dilapidated condition and misused for a long time before the incumbent office bearers came into power.Noted former Olympians Samiullah Khan and Hanif Khan are the back bone of KHA Sports Complex and groom promising players from time to time.

The KHA is working under the patronage of Vice Admiral (R) Syed Arifullah Hussaini who is the Patron in Chief while Dr Syed Junaid Ali Shah is the president.Meanwhile, Karachi Hockey Association’s secretary, former international hockey player Syed Haider Hussain, has thanked the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for his whole hearted support to the national game.

The KHA Secretary has also applauded the role played by Special Assistant to CM Sindh for Sports Bangul Khan Mahar, Sindh Sports Secretary Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, Chief Engineer Muhammad Aslam Mahar and XEN Najum Uddin.