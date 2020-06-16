Shock and frustration as father carries child’s body on donkey cart

SUKKUR: A storm of sorts was created after video of a body being shifted on donkey cart went viral prompting political leadership to condemn the inhumane incident.

Sikandar Ali Khokhar was brought to the Rural Health Centre, Gharhi Yasin of Shikarpur the home town of the Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani and Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh, where he was died. The MS of the RHC reportedly instead of shifting the body in an ambulance got it done through a donkey cart. Intense criticism, rage and frustration flew in as the video of the body being carried on the donkey cart became viral. The tragedy was noted by the Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho and Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani but what had been done could not be undone. Reacting to the unexplicable behavior, the secretary health placed MS Imtiaz Ali Memon of RHC Gharhi Yasin under suspension and appointed Director Health Services Larkana as inquiry officer.

This was not the only incident of this nature, just that some people have become criminally callous and numb to resort to this type of behaviour. In Tanghwani where Gulmir s/o Beewar Sundhrani had died in a hospital and the body was shifted on motorcycle instead of ambulance. In the same Tanghwani area of Kandhkot a woman Mst:Gohar Khatoon w/o Allah Rakhio delivered a child outside the Billawal Medical Centre near a pile of garbage and in utter misfortune the child died. In the most unbelievable circumstances the mother was made to carry her child’s body over a donkey cart. As a normal procedure, the Deputy Commissioner Munawar Mitani paid visit to the victim mother and recorded her statement and that of her parents. Parents accused that there was no female doctor to attend to their daughter.

But then this has happened before as well when a child died and the father could not afford to carry the body in an ambulance and instead carried it in his arms on brother’s motorcycle. Further tragedy awaited them when the motorcycle was smashed by a truck and both the brothers died with the dead child in his father’s arms. What could be a bigger atrocity than to carry one’s dead child in arms on a donkey cart and feeling so humiliated and helpless that he could not afford enough to manage an ambulance.