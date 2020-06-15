‘Panahgahs’ get 1,000 face masks

Islamabad: Prime Minister’s Focal Person on ’Pan­agahs’ Naseem ur Rehman Sunday said the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had provided 1,000 face masks to six shelter homes of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to help its dwellers in the fight against COVID-19.

With the number of returning daily wage earners are increasing gradually, our prime focus is to ensure regular medical supplies for twin cities'' shelter homes, Naseem ur Rehman told the media here during his routine visit to the ’Panagahs’, located at Sector G-9 of Islamabad.