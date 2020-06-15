Gandhi statue boarded up after thousands call for its removal

LONDON: Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Parliament Square has been covered and boarded up completely to hide and protect it from anti-racism and anti-fascism Black Lives Matter protestors who have threatened to bring down nearly 60 statues across Britain of those historic figures who expressed racist views towards Black people.

The statue of Mahatma Gandhi right outside the British Parliament is among several monuments covered and boarded up in London ahead of another set of planned protests to condemn racism and the racist killing of African-American George Floyd.

Campaigners have called for the removal of Gandhi’s statues in London, Leicester, Manchester and Bloomsbury stating that Gandhi was openly racist towards Black Africans and called them inferior, savages and Kaafirs.

The News had exclusively reported three days ago about the removal of Gandhi statue petition and since then dozens of western media have picked up the story.

The steps below Mahatma Gandhi’s statue and the sculpture of former UK prime minister Winston Churchill nearby were among those targeted with graffiti during anti-racism Black Lives Matter protests last weekend. “Racist” was written under Gandhi’s statue by the protestors – the same statue is now completely covered up.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan confirmed that the Metropolitan Police were working on a “robust” policing plan to keep Londoners safe and to prevent disorder, including covering up key landmarks. “Together with our partners, we are ensuring that key statues and monuments at risk, including the Cenotaph, Winston Churchill and Nelson Mandela, are covered and protected,” he said. Sadiq Khan’s office confirmed that Mahatma Gandhi’s statue is also among the monuments being protected.

A petition to remove Mahatma Gandhi statue in Leicester has received more than 5,000 signatures. Last year, students from Manchester called for a similar statue of Gandhi to be removed because of his “well-documented anti-black racism”.

Leicester East MP Claudia Webbe called the petition a “massive distraction” from the Black Lives Matter movement but campaigners say that Gandhi encouraged hatred of Black people and he should not be glorified. Students in Manchester last year also called for the removal of Gandhi statues over racism.

The petition comes after the statue of 17th Century slave trader Edward Colston was toppled as part of a Black Lives Matter protest in Bristol and since then all statues symbolising racism are under attack. “The statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square is a permanent reminder of his achievement in saving this country - and the whole of Europe - from a fascist and racist tyranny,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a Twitter statement, as he urged people to stay away from further protests amid fears of more violence.

The statue of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled by the then finance minister Arun Jaitley in London’s Parliament Square a couple of years ago.