Sugar sale at Rs70/kg ordered

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik has directed the officers concerned that sale of sugar at Rs 70 per kg be ensured in all the districts of the province and stern action be taken in case of overcharging.

In the orders issued to all deputy commissioners, the chief secretary (CS) said sale of sugar at the rate above the official fixed price in any district would not be allowed. Any negligence on part of the administration is intolerable in providing relief to the people, he added. He said that shopkeepers would sell sugar to consumers at Rs 70 per kg, adding that instructions have been issued to the sugar mills to extend full cooperation for the uninterrupted supply of the commodity and its availability at shops at the fixed rate.