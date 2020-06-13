180 kundas cut off, action taken against generator mafia in Lyari

The K-Electric (KE) conducted a crackdown on Friday, with the support of its electric inspector Karachi (EIK) and law enforcement agencies, against the generator mafia in Lyari.

According to a press statement from the KE, more than 180 illegal connections were immediately disconnected at different locations.

More than 180 residential and commercial buildings were being powered through the illegal installation of a 25KVA generator near Madina Masjid Street, Shah Bhitai Hall and Mashallah Book Stall Khadda Market, Lyari. KE teams faced resistance from locals and the generator mafia. Officials from the EIK also issued warning to the owners of the generators, and initial reports were filed.

The EIK has confirmed that they will continue raids in collaboration with K-Electric to discourage the unsafe behaviour being displayed by the generator mafia.

Last year, during a similar raid in Lines Area, Jacob Line and Sultanabad, more than 300 kunda connections were dismantled, which were powered by the illegal installation of 45KVA and 90KVA generators. More than 150,000 illegal kundas were removed from Baldia, Johar, Gulshan, Korangi and other parts of Karachi.

Hazardous illegal wires connected over the power distribution system of the city or energised through the illegal generator system cause electrocution incidents, especially during heavy rains in the monsoon season, according to the statement.

The unauthorised use of the KE infrastructure, by the generator mafia, for illegal power supply, poses severe public-safety hazards and causes serious accidents, it said and clarified that the provision of electricity in license area, other than by the K-Electric, is in violation of the NEPRA Act 1997, Section 21, and there is an urgent need to take action against such malpractices.