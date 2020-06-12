Shahbaz Sharif tested positive for Covid-19

LAHORE: Opposition leader in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif Thursday tested positive for Covid-19.

PML-N Deputy Secretary Information Attaullah Tarar appealed to the nation to pray for quick recovery of Shahbaz Sharif. He alleged, “Shahbaz Sharif’s life was put in danger by summoning him before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) under such circumstances.” He said that NAB was informed several times that Shahbaz Sharif was a cancer patient and his immunity was weaker than normal people. It was also requested to record his statement through video link.

Tarar said apart from appearing before NAB, Shahbaz did not meet or visit anyone else. He had quarantined himself at his Model Town residence and was following doctors’ advice to fight against corona virus.

In response to a question about the former Punjab chief minister travelling with hundreds of PML-N workers and not paying heed to social distancing protocols, Tarar said he had appealed to the party's supporters to remain indoors and not gather at the public places. "It was not an official call from the party, he said. “Prime Minister Imran Khan and NAB will be responsible if something happens to the opposition leader," Tarar warned.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said Shahbaz Sharif was tested positive for Covid-19 Wednesday night and he had isolated himself at home. She said he was getting himself tested regularly and his reports were negative before his appearance before NAB. "He was summoned on June 9 by NAB and he contracted infection from there, she alleged.

Meanwhile, Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said he is deeply saddened by the news of Shahbaz Sharif’s coronavirus positive test.

He said, “We pray for speedy recovery of other League leaders who are affected with coronavirus while Shahbaz Sharif’s health is important for Pakistan and Pakistani people.”

He hoped that Shahbaz would participate in practical steps against coronavirus forcefully after quarantine period was over.