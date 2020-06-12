Marriyum Aurangzeb slams NAB-Niazi alliance for keeping Hamza jailed

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has slammed the NAB-Niazi alliance for keeping Hamza Shahbaz illegally jailed without any reference filed against him.

In a statement Thursday, Marriyum said this unwarranted, unjustified and unconstitutional imprisonment of Hamza Shahbaz is clear evidence of NAB-Niazi tag team’s political victimisation spree.

The former information minister questioned if there are no proofs against Hamza, why is he being illegally detained? Who will be held accountable for this inhuman and unjust imprisonment? She said the people of Pakistan are aware of the fact that Hamza is being persecuted for political vengeance. The culprits of this injustice will have to pay for their tyranny in the court of Allah Almighty and the court of people, she added.