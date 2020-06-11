Shahbaz Sharif giving ‘senseless’ statements: Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan

LAHORE: Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said ‘senseless’ statements of Shahbaz Sharif have become a practical embodiment of drawing room politics.

Responding to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML N) President Shahbaz Sharif’s statement regarding the repatriation of Pakistanis abroad, the minister said that Shahbaz’s criticism in the presence of facts on the government is like shooting an arrow in the air, adding that the government is utilising all the resources to bring back Pakistanis from abroad.

Chohan said that 46 flights are being run to bring back 10,000 Pakistanis from United Arab Emirates (UAE), adding that all the Pakistanis from UAE will be brought back to Pakistan until June 15. Chohan said every passenger from landing flights in the country gets tested while propaganda of selling tickets in black on increased prices is also died down after testimonies of several passengers.

He said no private travel agency or agent was authorised to sell PIA tickets while he requested Pakistanis to pay for their tickets by themselves after receiving a confirmatory call from the Pakistani embassy.