Zong 4G initiates’ awareness campaign about COVID-19 at Shikarpur

SHIKARPUR: In a recent series of healthcare partnerships to support federal, provincial and local governments battle COVID-19 and create awareness about the pandemic, Pakistan’s leading telecommunication network, Zong 4G has announced a new strategic partnership with government authorities at Shikarpur.

As part of the partnership, the leader in innovation and technology, Zong 4G has provided the local government authorities free voice, data connectivity and mobile broadband (MBB) devices to handle all connectivity needs in this time of difficulty. The widest connectivity is enabling government authorities to respond quickly to all COVID-19 queries more effectively.

In view of the rapidly rising new COVID cases in Pakistan, the new association at Shikarpur will also support the SMS based awareness campaign to the subscribers of Zong 4G. Pakistan’s widest 4G network will extend its communication services to relay ‘COVID-19 safety measures’ and ‘awareness messages’ to subscribers in remote areas at Shikarpur.

The new SMS service will not only urge citizens of Shikarpur to take all precautions but will also educate people about the symptoms of Covid-19 and equip them with the details about government helplines from where they can get reliable information on how to protect themselves.

“We believe it is the responsibility of all organizations to assist where they can during the pandemic. Zong 4G is playing a vital role in the mobile and telecommunications industry across Pakistan and it is vital that we assist our customers and stakeholders during this difficult time,” said the company spokesperson.*****